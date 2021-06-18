Netflix's Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer Out! Devi & Her Dramatic High School Life Is Back With A Bang

Netflix dropped the official season 2 trailer for ‘Never Have I Ever’ during a virtual trailer event earlier today. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns to Netflix on July 15th.

Advertisement

ABOUT NEVER HAVE I EVER S2

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Advertisement

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

The first season of Never Have I Ever received a lot of love and fans have been waiting for season 2 ever since. Season 1 ended on such a high note that the wait for season 2 has become really difficult for the fans.

ABOUT NETFLIX

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In A Plunging Neckline Dress; Gets Trolled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube