Actress Nia Sharma opted for a red-and-white summer style statement on Wednesday, calling it her candy cane look.

The Naagin actress posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a red-and-white chequered mid-length dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Nia Sharma completed her look with minimum make-up and chose to keep her hair straight for the look.

“This is my CANDY CANE look!” Nia Sharma declared in the caption.

Nia was recently seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho” alongside also features Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, and with music by Payal Dev, the number has lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series “Jamai 2.0“, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as “Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha”, “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Jamai Raja”.

