In a world full of melodramatic television shows, Laughter Chefs gives a much-needed break to the audience, tickling their funny bones. With the impeccable comic timing of veterans like Bharti and Krushna, the Colors show consistently offers laughs and gags.

Not only that, the makers have also managed to bring on board an ensemble of some big names from the television industry, including Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, and Reem Shaikh. So how much are these celebs paid to be a part of Laughter Chefs, and who takes away the biggest paycheck? Let’s find out.

1. Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is the highest-paid celeb on the show, earning Rs. 10 to 12 Lakh per episode. And rightly so, as the comedian brings a smile to everyone’s face with her jokes and antics.

2. Krushna Abhishek

Along with Bharti, Krushna Abhishek is also the soul of the comedy show, and hence, is paid as much as her fellow comedian, i.e. Rs. 10 to 12 Lakh per episode.

3. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani has always been an in-demand actor in the industry, and his camaraderie with Karan Kundrra in Laughter Chefs is loved by all. He is paid Rs. 2 Lakh per episode of the show.

4. Karan Kundrra

Like his friend Arjun, Karan Kundrra is also paid Rs. 2 Lakh per episode. The actor has been associated with Colors for a long time now, thanks to his stint on Bigg Boss 15.

5. Ankita Lokhande

After shooting to stardom with Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande joined the Colors family with Bigg Boss 17. She now continues her association with the channel, earning Rs. 1.5 to 2 Lakh per episode of Laughter Chefs.

6. Aly Goni

Aly Goni is a bonafide TV star who has appeared in several other reality shows as well. For Laughter Chefs, he is being offered Rs. 1.5 Lakh for each episode.

7. Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh’s cheerful personality brings a heavy dose of entertainment to the show. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress is paid Rs. 1 Lakh per episode.

8. Jannat Zubair

Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most-talked-about celebs on the show, whose friendship with Reem is a major highlight. She charges Rs. 1 Lakh per episode.

