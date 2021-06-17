Divya Agarwal has lately been sharing a lot of personal details regarding her relationship with her boyfriend Varun Sood. The latter has been in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. They’ve been posting steamy pictures on social media as they’re far away from each other to keep the spark alive. But what is the Splitsvilla beauty’s take on her beau lifting Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul and other women? Read on for details!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Varun along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh have been doing their own kind of workouts. Earlier they were seen picking a bikini-clad Sana Makbul on their shoulders. Later, it was Nikki Tamboli who was enjoying her time by the beach. The latest pictures witnessed the duo pick up Shweta Tiwari.

Advertisement

What does Divya Agarwal think of her boyfriend Varun Sood picking up other women? The actress told TOI, “That’s my only complaint. He just keeps working out at every opportunity he gets. Either he is lifting Nikki or Sana. He is proving his strength. That’s so Varun.”

Clearly, Divya Agarwal knows Varun Sood way too well to be angry at him! Check out the much-talked-about pictures and videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Previously, Divya Agarwal opened up about keeping the spark alive in their relationship. She told the development, “Everyone should know who is Varun’s girlfriend and who is my boyfriend. We love to tease others by posting hot pictures of ourselves when we are apart. It keeps the spark alive.”

Meanwhile, if rumours are to be believed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Anushka Sen has tested positive in Cape Town. The youngest actress had been posing with all her co-contestants. This could turn out to be a huge roadblock for the makers, if true!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben Aka Disha Vakani’s Hot Dancing Avatar Goes Viral From A Throwback Video



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube