Neha Kakkar Was Declared Dead In 2006 & News Channels Didn't Even Bother To Apologise For The Error

It’s 2006, and we’re a few years away from social media becoming the rage it’s today. Neha Kakkar, who’s currently ruling the music industry, had just turned 18 and was known for her stint in the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 2. Even before all the internet brouhaha, rumours have been an uncalled-for part of entertainment journalism.

It happened so that a girl with the same name as Neha Kakkar had died by suicide but the news channels without cross-checking, thought it’s the singer who has passed away. Neha was declared dead as breaking news on various news channels.

In her conversation with Hindustan Times, Neha Kakkar had informed, “I am alive. I am very much alive. God, I can’t explain how it feels to be declared dead when you are alive. I and my family are struggling hard to tell people that it’s not me who committed suicide last night.”

Neha then informed, “I left Delhi for Mumbai on Saturday night. The same time, the incident happened. My absence from home further added to the confusion. Several people assumed that could be due to some controversy we are deliberately denying it. Even the local policemen were there.”

Neha Kakkar also complained about how the news channels didn’t even apologise & brushed the issue. She concluded by saying, “There was a big breaking news that declared me dead, but when I informed them I was alive, they just brushed the issue. As I was on my way to the airport when a news channel first flashed this news, she thought I probably died in a road accident. Thank God they got the confirmation before I boarded the flight. I wonder what might would have happened to my family if the news would have flashed after my boarding the flight and switching off the phone.”

