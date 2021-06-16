Raj and DK are the men of the hour. Their content is only getting extraordinary with each passing year and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for their fans for The Family Man Season 3. The second season has been super successful and fans can’t stop praising Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni.

Advertisement

Ever since the makers announced season 3 for the show, fans have been going gaga over the details of the same.

Advertisement

Raj & DK in an interview with Firstpost revealed that they are taking the audience feedback of Season 2 and understanding what worked and didn’t work for them in the latest release. Raj Nidimoru told the publication, “We are behind this time. We have the world in place, we have the concept, we have an idea, and the foundation to some extent. But we’re still developing the story.”

Raj continued and added, “This time, we’re actually seeing the feedback, and there’s a deluge of it. We need to regroup, clear our heads, and sit and start writing it, so that we’re not too influenced but are still cognizant of what was great and what was not.”

Samantha Akkineni who played the character of Liberian Srilankan Tamil was criticised for her brown face and talking about the same, DK said, “When something fails, you definitely look at what went wrong, and why it didn’t work. And when it succeeds also. Nothing is perfect. There are still going to be niggles.”

Meanwhile, The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role who plays the character of Srikant Tiwari. He works for the National Investigation Agency.

What are your thoughts on Raj & DK taking audience feedback for The Family Man Season 3? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Coming Back; Krushna Abhishek Reveals Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube