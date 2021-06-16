Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC is a cult in the Indian television industry. Of course, the major force behind the success is the cast and the director of the show. Among all, the characters like Dayaben and Jethalal helped the show to reach new heights.

Advertisement

In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one lesser-known fact about the show. It’s about Disha Vakani’s Dayaben, who had appeared in two different shows. Surprised? Yes, the actress did appear on different shows and many would be unaware of it. The character didn’t get a lengthy screen time but was an important part of the storyline.

Advertisement

It was in CID and Sumeet Raghavan’s Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, where we got to see Disha Vakani as Dayaben. If you want to watch Daya’s part, visit episode 21 of Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo on YouTube and episode ‘Daya Meets Daya’ of CID.

Meanwhile, as of now, the character of Daya is missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Disha Vakani has reportedly quit the show. The actors and Asit Kumarr Modi (producer) are keen to bring Disha back, but the talk hasn’t taken a fruitful conclusion yet. Both the parties are in negotiations.

It was in the last month when Asit Modi opened up on Disha’s return and expressed his frustration over the question. “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya,” he had quoted in a chat with Times Of India.

Must Read: Kamya Punjabi Blasts Vikas Gupta Over Pratyusha Banerjee Claims: “Fame Chahiye Ki Kya Chahiye?”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube