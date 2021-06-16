Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is currently embroiled in a soup. He was accused of domestic violence by his wife Nisha Rawal. The actor was arrested and later released on bail. Ever since a lot of accusations including an extra-marital affair have been surfaced. But his profession before becoming an actor is what has left many shell-shocked!

Advertisement

Last year, Karan shared a video of himself cooking Pizza. Just not that, he even himself made French fries at home. The video traces back to April 2020. Mehra also revealed that he used to work at a fast-food joint right after his 12th standard.

Advertisement

Karan Mehra did a summer training at Dominos. Yes, you heard that right! That is exactly why the cooked-up Pizzas in his post looked so amazing. It is just not us saying that, but even Bani J, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra amongst others.

“From just a Summer-trainee at @dominos_india right after my 12th grade and my 1st job to learning the art of making Pizzas…. Today I look back and realise everything I learnt has taught me a great deal. Still learning French Fries and Pizza’s in the house,” Karan Mehra captioned his post.

Check it out below:

Bani J took to the comment section and wrote, “Omg Karan where was this specialty back in the bigg boss house when we really needed it…love to you and the fam.”

Rohan Mehra commented, “Looks just like what we get in dominos.”

Clearly, Karan Mehra has come a long way.

In the recent developments, Nisha Rawal and Karan are figuring out with the lawyers and the other officials about how to go ahead with their separation.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Coming Back; Krushna Abhishek Reveals Details!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube