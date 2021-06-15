Karan Mehra became a household name after playing Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2016. When he bid the show adieu after over seven years, his fans across the globe were saddened. While people speculated his relationship with lead actress Hina Khan was the reason behind his decision, that’s not true.

In this past conversation, Karan (who is unfortunately currently making the headlines for trouble in his personal life) shed light on the real reason behind his exit. And it has nothing to do with his co-star of many years. Scroll down to know it.

In a 2016 report by Asian Age, Karan Mehra revealed the real reason behind bidding Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai adieu. The actor had said, “Honestly I never wanted to quit but I just could not continue anymore. My health woes were worsening day by day. I am on immunotherapy shots. I have developed HAH (High Altitude Headaches) & Back Spasms. My allergies have boomed and the doctor asked me to take it easy or I would collapse and reach the ICU. It was high time I looked after myself. So I left the show”.

Well, we are damn happy he spoke about the REAL reason for quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Back then, reports were aplenty that Karan Mehra left the hit Star plus show as he could no longer bear working with Hina Khan. In fact, according to a 2016 report on Spotboye, Karan and Hina were not on talking terms for the longest time and didn’t even wish each other ‘goodbye’ on Karan’s last day. This site had also reported that Hina would demand her scenes be shot first, and after a point, it was reported that Mehra felt he was like a piece of furniture on sets.

Did you miss Karan Mehra as Naitik when he quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Let us know in the comments below.

