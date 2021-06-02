It just took one single night for Karan Mehra’s world to turn upside down. The actor was detained by the police over alleged assault charges by wife Nisha Rawal. A lot of Industry members like Rohan Mehra, Kashmera Shah, Rohit Verma came out in the open and picked their sides. But with the blame game, things seem to be going in a never-imagined direction!

Advertisement

A quick recap for the unversed – Karan was arrested by the police on Monday night after he allegedly pushed Nisha against the wall and hurt her head. An FIR was filed under domestic violation charges. In his defence, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor claimed that his wife is bipolar and she hurt herself and blamed him for the same.

Advertisement

Nisha Rawal did a press conference with the media last night. She also clarified the bipolar allegations and responded, “I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything. In September 2014, I was 5 months pregnant and I lost my child. Recently, I made a Mom’s group where women who lost their child could speak up about it as when I lost my child I did not have anyone to talk about the loss. I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that’s when I went to a therapist.”

Just not that, Nisha Rawal admitted that all of this had been going on for a really long time. “For the media, it is an overnight thing but a lot of my close friends knew that things were not great in my marriage like Rohit Verma and Munisha Khatwani. I had just asked Karan to take care of his future and education. I told him I would take care of the expenses till he reaches the 12th standard and you have 12 years to earn money, and if I can take care later also I will do it. I had clearly told him that I will always support him and never hold things against him,” she said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Wajid Khan’s Wife Kamalrukh Remembers Him On His 1st Death Anniversary: “We Celebrate His Infiniteness”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube