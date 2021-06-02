Manoj Bajpayee is geared up for his highly-anticipated The Family Man 2. There are also a bunch of interesting projects he will be next seen in. Amid that, he has walked out of Hrithik Roshan’s debut web series, thus giving a big blow to the project.

Apparently, Hrithik has been roped in for Disney+ Hotstar’s web series. It will be an official Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. The Guzaarish actor will be playing a part of Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine. As per recent reports, Manoj was approached to play Hugh Laurie’s Richard Roper. Sadly, it didn’t fall in place.

Manoj Bajpayee has now humbly informed that he won’t be able to be part of Hrithik Roshan’s debut web show due to the unavailability of dates. Due to the pandemic, Manoj‘s signed projects faced a delay, hence he had no choice but to give his time to his prior commitments.

A source close to the production team, quotes, “Manoj sir was in advanced talks for the series. But due to the second wave of the pandemic, two of his productions have been delayed. The actor is currently shooting for a film in Uttarakhand, post which he will turn his attention to the pending projects. He realized that he won’t be able to match his dates with the rest of the cast, and decided to bow out of the venture,” reports Mid Day.

Now, it will be interesting to see who comes on board to play Hugh Laurie’s part.

Hrithik Roshan’s debut web show will be helmed by Sandeep Modi, who is known for Aarya. The project is expected to kick-start by the end of 2021.

Speaking of The Night Manager, it is one of the most critically acclaimed shows in the world. It is based on 1993’s novel of the same name.

