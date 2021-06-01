Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra make an adorable couple. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and is blessed with two children. They keep sharing adorable and funny videos on Instagram taking away our lockdown blues. But remember the time the actress was accused of being the reason behind Raj’s separation from his ex-wife? Read on for details.

It was back in 2007 when the entire incident took place. Ex-wife Kavita made some “shocking allegations” and blamed Shilpa for their broken marriage. It was then that Raj had to get into the whole picture and publicly apologize to Shetty. He even claimed that he and the actress only shared a ‘professional’ relationship then.

Raj Kundra in an official statement had said, “My wife and I separated nine months ago and filed for divorce four months ago; we had agreed a mutual divorce. The reasons for the divorce are too personal for me to discuss and it would bring down my ex-wife and I do not wish to stoop down to her level as it’s very degrading. At this time I had no association with Shilpa Shetty whatsoever.”

Raj Kundra also set the records straight, mentioning that he had no links with Shilpa Shetty during his separation from Kavita. “My wife has made an accusation that Shilpa was the reason my marriage broke up which is untrue as I had no association with Shilpa at the time of our separation.”

The businessman also apologized to Shilpa Shetty for the entire row.

“I regret that my personal situation has led my ex-wife to attempt to damage the reputation of a highly acclaimed celebrity. I would simply like to take this opportunity to apologise to Shilpa Shetty and her family for my ex-wife’s shocking allegations,” concluded Raj Kundra.

