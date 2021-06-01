Amrita Rao’s perfect-girl-next-door-image as Poonam in Vivaah is quite vivid even after 15 years since the film released. Now the internet is flooded with ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes since last weekend. The actress too responded to the meme with a hilarious twist. Scroll down to see some hilarious memes.

The 39-year-old actress also joined the meme fest by sharing a video of her offering ‘Jal’ to the viewers as the music from ‘Vivah’ playing in the background. However, what the actress did next was totally unexpected. Towards the end of the video, she was seen throwing a bucket of water at the viewers and teasing them. She laughs and said, “jal chahiye? Kab se bol rahi hoon jal lijiye, jal lijiye. Naha lijiye, happy holi.”

Sharing the video, Amrita Rao wrote, “JAL LENGE ❓ … #jallijiyememes #VIVAH #rajshriproductions” Take a look at the video below:

Even after the video, netizens couldn’t stop getting creative with ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes. Check out some of the fresh hilarious memes netizens have come up with:

Meanwhile, Amrita Rao is on maternity break as she welcomed a baby boy with her husband RJ Anmol on November 1, 2020. The two have been sharing cute moments with their son on Instagram.

Previously, the actress had talked about her second film ‘Ishq Vishk’ which was released 18 years ago. During a conversation with DNA, she said, “I have very very fond memories of Ishq Vishk. I remember we were in Cape Town, we had gone for a song shoot. When we travelling back on our bus, Shahid I remember asked me ‘How do you give all these expressions? Where do you learn them?’ So I said, ‘I think Alka Ji (Alka Yagnik) sings so beautifully that I don’t know what I do. I just try to give expressions to her voice, it happens, it comes’.”

