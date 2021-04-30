Shah Rukh Khan As Amrita Rao’s Nana? This Is How She Imagined Him While Shooting Main Hoon Na’s Title Track

Today marks the 17th anniversary of Farah Khan’s directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao in lead roles and made a place in our hearts owing to the sweet romances and bromances, its story, music and funny moments. On the special occasion, here’s something that happened on sets while filming the title track, and it’s absolutely adorable.

In a recent conversation, Amrita opened up about how SRK took it upon himself to re-teach her to cycle the title track as she has lost touch over the years. While talking about how he helped boost her confidence, she also spoke about the person he reminded her of at that moment. Read on and let us know what you think of his gesture.

In a chat with DNA celebrating 17 years of Main Hoon Na, Amrita Rao said, “I remember this one thing, we were in Darjeeling at St. Paul school, there was a sequence where in the title track, myself, Zayed Khan and Mr Shah Rukh Khan, where he had to ride on three separate bicycles. We had to do like a high-five to each other. I remember, when I was a kid, perhaps in primary school, I had practised the cycle, but after that had completely lost touch.”

Continuing further, Amrita Rao added, “I was not confident, I was very nervous. When Mr Khan knew that I could not ride the bicycle, he was so kind enough to give me training himself. So they called in for a cycle and in the meantime, when I was practising how to ride, Mr Khan actually held the backseat with me and he took so many circles around till I got the grip, then he sat behind me till I got the confidence.”

Isn’t that so sweet of Shah Rukh Khan! In fact, this sweet gesture of King Khan made Amrita remember her granddad in the fondest of ways. She said, “That actually reminded me of my Nanaji because when I was a kid, he had done the same to teach me cycling. But in the meantime, I had lost touch, and that revived the best memory for me.”

Amrita Rao also revealed that despite all their efforts, she couldn’t master cycling during the Main Hoon Na title track. She added that due to her inability to balance herself on the two-wheeler, SRK suggested a change in the scene. So instead of cycling, she just stood behind the actor and gave Zayed a high-five.

She concluded by talking about the incident by saying, “That’s a very special memory. I think somebody clicked a picture of that moment to make it even more special.”

This adorable gesture by Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Main Hoon Na is making us go ‘aww’ and is testimony to why he is so loved by all.

