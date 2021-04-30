It’s been a year since Rishi Kapoor left this world in a void. On his death anniversary today, his family, friends and fans across the globe are remembering the late star and paying tribute to him. Simi Garewal is also remembering the late actor and revealed how his wife Neetu Kapoor cried to her on the phone just a day before his death.

Rishi was suffering from cancer and left the world after battling cancer for two long years. He was undergoing treatment for the same in New York.

Talking to Filmi Beat, Simi Garewal remembered her late friend Rishi Kapoor and said, “I spoke to Neetu for a long time on the phone when she was taking care of Chintu at the hospital in Mumbai. It was during the lockdown last year and she had been isolated and alone in the hospital for a month. She wept as she told me how weak he had become. The next day he died.”

The Karz actress continued and said, “Chintu was very fond of my sister Amrita, and she and I literally prayed for his health at the gurudwara while he was in NY. Neetu knew about it and kept messaging me, writing, ‘Keep praying Simi’. I met him last at the Bachchans’ 2019 Diwali party and he broke through the crowds to come and hug us. He looked so good; he was slim and glowing! We talked with great affection from both sides that night. That was our last meeting.”

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has also shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram remembering her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor that read, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him… Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wisecracks: his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on …. 🙏💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸#rishikapoor”

You’ll always be remembered, Rishi Kapoor.

