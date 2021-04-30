Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday posted a clip from the Tom & Jerry cartoon series in a bid to explain to her son Taimur why it is essential for adults to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Advertisement

Kareena wrote a note with the video post, too, about how she has been trying to explain the concept of vaccination to Taimur.

Advertisement

“We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting messages on social media, urging people to follow Covid protocols seriously. She posted a message talking about the importance of wearing masks correctly recently.

Must Read: Did You Know? Anushka Sharma Auditioned For 3 Idiots But Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir Khan Saw The Tape Only On PK Sets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube