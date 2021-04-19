Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21 and it left the entire family overjoyed. Even Taimur Ali Khan was reportedly over the moon about having a sibling. However, it seems the star couple have no plans, immediate or otherwise, to bring out their second born into the public.

Recently, Kareena shared a photo in which we could see Saif and Taimur gushing over the new addition to their family. As the 50-year-old actor could be seen smiling while playing with a newborn. Taimur too was admiring his baby brother. The actress shared the picture on Instagram concealing her newborn’s face with a baby emoticon.

Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys?” Take a look at the picture below:

Now a source close to the star couple revealed to Bollywood Hungama that they have decided to keep their second child out of the limelight completely, at least for some time. It is a defence mechanism after what happened with Taimur Ali Khan. The source said, “Look at what happened with Taimur. Saif and Kareena decided to bring Taimur out, just to be polite with the photographers they allowed them to click the child as and when he was. Now, Taimur starts waving the minute he sees photographers, it is not healthy at all for the child.”

The source further said, “The baby is better off without becoming a celebrity at age 0 on social media. I think Bebo and Saif have learnt their lesson. In the effort to be polite to the paparazzi they won’t allow their child to be constantly exposed to media scrutiny.”

It seems fans who are waiting to get a glimpse of Chote Nawab on social media, there is bad news. The wait could be longer than you expected.

