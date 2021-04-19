It is in the current times now more than ever that celebrities have become super easy targets for trolls who call them out for the smallest of their moves. While we also see some stars do reply to them, the most recent to have found herself in one such situation is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya recently announced the opening of her first period positive home, and a troll made his way to the comments section.

At a very young age, Navya Naveli Nanda has already begun her philanthropy work and is headlining an organisation names Project Naveli. Under the same, she has some ideas for society to benefit. The first initiative of this is a Period Positive Home, that inaugurated in Gadchiroli. She plans to build 6 more of these. But seems like someone had a question to pull her down, but she rose higher with her comeback. Below is all you need to know and what Navya has to say.

Sharing the fantastic news of the inauguration, Naya Naveli Nanda on Instagram wrote, “Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli. Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation.”

With a pic of the period home, she added, “Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period. “Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most”

But the post invited a troll who question Navya Naveli Nanda’s absence from the event if it mattered so much to her. He wrote, “If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration??” Navya decided to reply to him and wrote, “I’m sure you’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic?” Now that’s logical reasoning.

The post has garnered support from various celebs including rumoured beau Meezaan and Sonali Bendre. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

