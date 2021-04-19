John Abraham loves his bikes, and those living close to the actor’s home have seen him riding his beast on many occasion. But did you know, the actor’s Kabul Express and Pagalpanti co-star, Arshad Warsi, also loves his two-wheelers? Well, this is true, and in 2020, John gifted Arshad a beast as a New Year gift.

Arshad, an avid bike enthusiast, owns a Ducati, an Indian Scout and a BMW F750 GS – a gift from JA. Yes, you read that right. Abraham gifted the Golmaal actor the BMW bike that cost close to Rs 12 lakh. And below is what Warsi had to say about it.

Talking about John Abraham gifting him the beast, in a 2020 conversation with MidDay, Arshad Warsi said, “Recently, John was considering buying a bike, and out of the blue, (he) sent me a picture of the BMW F750 GS. He asked me if I liked it. So I asked him whether he wanted to add one more [vehicle] to his fleet. That’s when he said that he wanted to buy it for me.”

Arshad Warsi then added, “I immediately told him, no, but he kept insisting and showing me various pictures [of the model]. [He eventually sent it over] saying that I should try it.” The actor had taken to Twitter and shared an image with his new ride too. He tweeted, “Thank you @TheJohnAbraham for the Beamer. I bless you every time I take it for a ride. Love you buddy…”

Thank you ⁦@TheJohnAbraham⁩ for the Beamer. I bless you every time I take it for a ride. Love you buddy… pic.twitter.com/OanSnO3PW7 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 12, 2020

Sunday morning ride in the best city in the world, my city #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/b3IbxYtrCm — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 12, 2020

In the same conversation, the Munnabhai MBBS actor also revealed that John Abraham is known for giving his near and dear ones such presents. Arshad said, “I keep telling John that he doesn’t spend a penny on himself. He is happy in his chappals, tees and jeans. I don’t know if he even owns a formal suit.”

While thanking John Abraham for the BMW F750 GS, Arshad Warsi said he was more grateful to him for another thing. The actor revealed that the Dhoom actor had once called his wife Maria Goretti and convinced her to let him ride again.

Talking about the BMW F750 GS John Abraham gave Arshad Warsi, the bike comes with a twin-cylinder engine with 57 kW (77 HP). The seat of this BMW bike can be adjusted to various heights – 770 mm up to 830 mm. Now isn’t that a cool gift to give your co-star and friend!

Happy Birthday, Arshad Warsi.

