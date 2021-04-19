The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit the country bad. In order to curb the spread of the same, the Maharashtra government announced a curfew along with a request to suspend all filming with big crews till the month-end. This has affected the schedules of many projects. As per reports, the latest Bollywood film joining the list is the much-awaited Brahmastra.

While the news of films like Pathan, Tiger 3 and others halting their shoots have already made the headlines, sources now say the last and final schedule of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will also be pushed ahead. Read on to know what insiders close to the Ayan Mukerji directorial have to say.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the production of Brahmastra said, “The final schedule was going on and a song has been left for the shoot. A set has been built at Film City and Ganesh Acharya was roped in as choreographer. The shoot was supposed to happen before but it couldn’t take place as lead actor Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19.”

Continuing further as to why the filming of Brahmastra has been pushed ahead, the source revealed that after RK actress Alia Bhatt too contracted the virus. The insider added, “And then came the government rule that shooting of scenes with a large number of artistes needed to be avoided. The song in question had nearly 300 dancers. Finally, all shoots were suspended till April 30. Hence, the shoot will now take place later.”

Talking about the filming of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer being postponed again, a trade expert told the above-mentioned portal, “We have lost count of the number of times that Brahmastra’s shoot has been pushed ahead. It went on floors in early 2018. We are in early 2021 and yet, its shoot has still not got over. My heart goes out to the team and its makers.”

But he also adds, “Thankfully, the trade and moviegoers haven’t lost interest in the movie. It is expected to release in 2021-end and is surely one of the most keenly awaited films.”

