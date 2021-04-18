Parth Samthaan made a lot of noise when he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay last year. The show was doing all good in terms of buzz and the TRPs. But it was the actor who reportedly wanted to do new things in life. Rumours were already rife about his Bollywood debut and looks like it was all true. The Hero actor has confirmed his presence in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and below are all the details!

It was last year that rumours began doing the rounds that Parth left Kasautii Zindagii Kay because he has bigger plans in his career. Amongst other rumours were Gangubai Kathiawadi, as there has been no official announcement regarding the male hero yet. Although there have been reports of Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz, the makers haven’t made any official announcement till date.

Albeit, Parth Samthaan has finally broken his silence and fans couldn’t be more excited. The actor told SpotboyE, “It is true and I will be shooting for it this year itself. And really very excited for it and keeping my fingers crossed. The film is under pre-production right now. You know how it is for an outsider to come and everything should fall in place. Be it the director, music director everything should be nice. You get that one big opportunity and you really don’t want to miss that out so I want to give my hundred percent towards it and I want to make sure that everything works out well.”

Parth Samthaan even confirmed that there have been delays due to the pandemic. “I am hoping for the best. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 everything is getting pushed. So things are a little delayed here also,” he added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Apart from that, Parth will also be making his web series debut soon. The actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor led AltBalaji series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

