Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi seems to have faced the maximum wrath of the pandemic. A film the was supposed to be wrapped by early 2020, and release on September 11, the same year, is yet to see the light of the day. Thanks to the pandemic and the house arrest it put us in. While the film is set for a July 30 release, the future with the virus does not look happening right now.

Based on the life of its titular character, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s popular novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film has been in the making for over 2 years now. While it has become one of the most anticipated Bollywood flicks, the pandemic outbreak is just extending the wait. This has reportedly affected Bhansali too, who is, as per the grapevine contemplating an OTT release for the film. Below is all you need to know about this shocking update of the day.

It would be pretty unusual if Sanjay Leela Bhansali decides to release Gangubai Kathiawadi on OTT. His magnum opuses have gained the status of ruling the big screen and creating spectacular marvels. Now if the reports on Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, a source says very soon there won’t be any other option left for the filmmaker but OTT release.

The source confirms that he is seriously thinking of doing the same as the release date (July 30) doesn’t seem like a possible bait for the team. The source talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi said, “Very soon there may not be any other option left for Bhansali. He is now seriously thinking of going digital with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 30th July theatrical release now seeming next to impossible.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious projects stars Alia Bhatt alongside Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and ensemble. The film gas already managed to create quite a huge buzz.

