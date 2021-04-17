Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 16th June. The actor allegedly hanged himself to death at his Bandra apartment. CBI is still conducting its investigation to find out the actual reason behind the tragic incident. But many still feel that the actor was murdered. And one of them was Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Soon after SSR’s death, Kangana gave out many interviews. She mentioned how Sushant knew many Bollywood secrets and was murdered. However, in her latest tweet for Kartik Aaryan, she mentioned that Rajput was forced to hang himself by the nepo gang.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos..” This hasn’t gone very well with Sushant Singh Rajput fans who are now demanding #BoycottBollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Smita Parikh slammed Kangana Ranaut. She requoted the statement made by the Manikarnika actress and wrote, “Short term memory loss – sushant singh rajput death is a planned murder !!! Didn’t u say it ?? Date- 27 august 2019 @KanganaTeam? What made u take this u turn?”

Short term memory loss – sushant singh rajput death is a planned murder !!! Didn’t u say it ?? Date- 27 august 2019 @KanganaTeam ? What made u take this u turn ? https://t.co/z0wq6m9Pw0 pic.twitter.com/A4Hxx11YIK — Smita GLK Parikh – SSR🦋💫🔱🔱 (@smitaparikh2) April 16, 2021

Many fans too slammed Kangana Ranaut and asked for #BoycottBollywood.

A user shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from Kedarnath where he had Sara Ali Khan on the piggyback. He depicted how star kids are always given more preference than talented outsiders. “That’s True Reality of Bollywood!!#BoycottBollywood,” he wrote.

“Kang@na’s Hypocrisy!!! COMPLETE #BoycottBollywood,” wrote another.

A user wrote, “This is what we call U turn! Two completely opposite statements of urs @KanganaTeam What made you change the statement? Investigation is ongoing. Stop this nuisance.. Take your words back immediately.. #BoycottBollywood Period! SSR Was Brutally Murdered”

