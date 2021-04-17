Kangana Ranaut has openly expressed her disliking for Karan Johar over the years. The battle began at KJo hosted Koffee With Karan, and clearly, there has been no going back. As most know, Kartik Aaryan being ousted from Dostana 2 over ‘unprofessional behaviour’ is currently the talk of the town. The Manikarnika actress has now shared her take and slammed the nepotism gang.

As most know, Kangana calls the industry ‘Bullywood.’ She claims that it was Karan and his nepotism gang that largely affected Sushant Singh Rajput and forced him to hang himself. Now, the actress has landed support to Kartik and asked him not to fear the nepo gang.

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Dharma Productions’ announcement of recasting for Dostana 2. She wrote, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos..”

Kangana Ranaut then went onto mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput as she said, “Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also.”

That’s not it, the Tejas actress even called Karan Johar a ‘drama queen.’

Her last tweet read, “Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either, today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love.”

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

