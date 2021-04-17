The news that everything is not right between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar has dominated the mainstream headlines since last noon. The rift has made Aaryan exit Dostana 2, and Dharma Productions, in a statement, have confirmed the same. While the actor’s unprofessional behaviour was blamed for the drastic move, there seems to be more than what is visible to our eyes.

For the unversed, the sequel to John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer is being directed by Collin DCunha and starred Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya Lalwani. While Aaryan is now out of the film, and it is official, there is some more to the news. If the latest social media activities of Dharma head honcho Karan Johar are to go by, he has unfollowed Aaryan on Instagram. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Yes, that is true. Karan Johar has taken a huge step by unfollowing Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. This is adding more fuel to the rumours of the cold war between the two. It is said that Kartik’s unprofessional behaviour and continuous interference in the direction made the makers upset and this the move to recast. But, it seems like it is only Johar who has yet unfollowed Aaryan. The actor is yet to reciprocate the move. Check the screenshots below.

The team Dostana 2 even shot a 20-day schedule, and the news that the production house has now chosen to recast came out to be shocking. What is more shocking is the loss that Karan Johar has faced due to the Kartik Aaryan snub. It is said that the filmmaker has suffered a loss of close to 20 crore.

Meanwhile, our source has exclusively spoken to us about what went wrong between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar on Dostana 2. A source close to Dharma Productions informs us, “Kartik has been associated with Dostana 2 over the last 1 and a half year. The film went on floors and the team already shot for 20 days. But creative differences between Karan and him wouldn’t end owing to all the confusion regarding dates. After all the drama, they came to a mutual yet bitter decision of ending the collaboration.”

The source also went on to claim that Karan Johar has decided not to join hands with Kartik Aaryan professionally ever again. “After numerous queries from Kartik’s talent agency KWAN, Dharma failed to get the schedule dates. There’s Janhvi and Lakshya trying to accommodate dates amid their juggling schedules. The team was a mess after a point. Dharma Productions have now decided to officially not associate with Kartik ever in future,” concludes the source.

The recasting is now underway and who will take over is with the future. Kartik Aaryan has maintained silence on the complete row. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

