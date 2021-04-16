Kartik Aaryan seems to be rising high in his career. The actor has been flooded with top-notch projects including Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amongst others. But Koimoi has now exclusively learnt that the actor is now officially out of Karan Johar directorial Dostana 2. Read on for all the details below.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kartik was supposed to play the male lead alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from them, it was debutant Lakshya who was looking forward to the starry debut. Creative difference, time clashes and ‘unprofessional’ attitude has allegedly caused the rifts between Aaryan and Karan Johar.

Advertisement

A source close to Dharma Productions informs us, “Kartik has been associated with Dostana 2 over the last 1 and a half year. The film went on floors and the team already shot for 20 days. But creative differences between Karan and him wouldn’t end owing to all the confusion regarding dates. After all the drama, they came to a mutual yet bitter decision of ending the collaboration.”

Our insider also informs that Karan Johar has decided to never work with Kartik Aaryan again. “After numerous queries from Kartik’s talent agency KWAN, Dharma failed to get the schedule dates. There’s Janhvi and Lakshya trying to accommodate dates amid their juggling schedules. The team was a mess after a point. Dharma Productions have now decided to officially not associate with Kartik ever in future,” continues the source.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, Karan Johar and Dostana 2 team have been working on the best possible decision on how the film will go ahead. One can expect an official announcement anytime soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exclusive updates on Dostana 2.

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Trolled Saif Ali Khan For Kurbaan & Shah Rukh Khan For Billu After Getting Taunted For Kites

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube