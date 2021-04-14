Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the greatest blessings to Bollywood. The actress made her debut back in 2000 and is considered one of the highest-paying stars in showbiz today. But did you know? The beauty was the first choice for Kal Ho Naa Ho? She demanded a massive paycheck as Shah Rukh Khan and that turned into the cause of fallout with best friend Karan Johar. Read on for details!

Advertisement

It was back when KJo ended up offering Kal Ho Naa Ho to his close friend Kareena. However, Bebo ended up demanding a salary equal to Shah Rukh Khan, who was playing the lead in the film. When the negotiations didn’t work out, the filmmaker finally went onto create the film with Preity Zinta.

Advertisement

Karan Johar himself revealed it all in his biography, The Unsuitable Boy. He began, “The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, ‘Sorry’.”

Karan Johar added that he was very hurt because of this discussion with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He continued, “I was very hurt. I told my father, ‘Leave that negotiation room’ and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, ‘We’re not taking her.’ And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she’s a decade younger than me.”

It was Bebo who ended up ending the rift when she learnt of Karan’s ailing father. “We were releasing Kal Ho Naa Ho in November. We had shot the film in June, July, August and in September I had to shoot the songs, make the promos and so on. So, I had to head back, while my father continued the treatment in New York. That was the time Kareena Kapoor called me. It was August. We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, ‘I heard about Yash uncle.’ She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, ‘I love you and I am so sorry I haven’t been in touch. Don’t worry,’” he concluded.

The issues ended then and there. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have then come together to make multiple films together. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Good Newwz, Kurbaan are just a few of them. They will soon be collaborating for Takht.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Lauds Kiku Sharda’s Son’s Music Video; Says, “Ishq Aur Talent Kabhi Chupaye Nahi Chupte”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube