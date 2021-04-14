Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made a name for himself in the Industry. The actor was last seen in Anand L Rai directorial Zero that badly tanked at the box office. But the buzz around his comeback film, Pathan, is creating a riot on social media. But do you remember the time when SRK was demanded to be removed from Mumbai? Read on for all the details!

Often actors have to deal with a lot of misconceptions about them. From not having to struggle to earning massive from each project, not everything is always true. One such myth is about actors having a connection with the underworld.

Owing to the same, one of the leading authors, Ashok Banker once demanded that Shah Rukh Khan be removed from Mumbai. He allegedly claimed that actors are a threat to people living in the city as they secretly deal with the underworld.

Reacting to the same, Shah Rukh Khan told Filmfare, “Ashok Banker once wrote that I should be removed from Mumbai because we actors are a threat and danger to all the people living here. That because of our doings and alleged underworld dealings, people try to kill us and innocent bystanders get shot on the streets instead. It’s no exactly the worst thing anyone has sad to me but I found the whole thing in very bad taste. And very stupid. Nobody can tell anyone where to live. Nobody can tell me to leave Mumbai, especially after I’ve paid so much for my bungalow.”

Well, only a superstar like SRK could be so honest after such a remark.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for Pathan. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand.

