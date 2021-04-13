Mandira Bedi is not someone who will take trolling and online mocking lying down. The actress and TV presenter recently took to social media and called out the trolls who mocked her adopted daughter, Tara. From calling them ‘piece of sh*t’ and ‘cowards,’ she didn’t hold back from naming the users.

Advertisement

Mandira took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of direct messages she received that directed abuses towards Tara. Read on to know what these trolls wrote and her replies to them too.

Advertisement

Sharing a screenshot of the first message on her Instagram story, a user wrote to Mandira Bedi, saying, “Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?” Highlighting his message, the actress replied, “People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of sh*t.”

Sharing a screenshot of a second user passing equally rude comments, Mandira Bedi wrote in her story, “More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn’t his name because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity.” This user’s comment on her daughter read, “The adopted street kid looks completely out of place…u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life.”

For the unversed, Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted four-year-old Tara in July 2020. The couple, who already have a 9-year-old son, Vir, announced her arrival on social media by writing, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Fame Rahul Vaidya Thinks Musicians Have Hardcore Fans: “Justin Bieber Has More Fans As Music Is Universal”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube