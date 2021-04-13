North & South Stars Indulge In A Mutual Promotion Spree With Salman Khan Being The Latest Example

With films from different industries in India releasing in multiple languages, stars are setting their eyes on not just releasing but also promoting films with big tie-ups across different film industries.

As part of a strong promotional move, actors are promoting songs and films of different film industries, ensuring the reach of the film becomes wider in movie markets beyond one’s familiar zone.

Salman Khan, on Monday, launched the Hindi teaser of the upcoming biographical drama “Major”. The film starring Adivi Sesh is being made in Telugu, Hindi and dubbed in Malayalam.

Many Hindi-speaking fans will know of “Major” mainly because Salman has launched its poster, just as the audience in Kerala were endeared to the film because Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran posted about it. Similarly, the film’s producer Mahesh Babu launched the Telugu version.

Not long ago, the film “Muddy”, touted as India’s first film on off-road racing, was announced by five actors of five different industries. While actor Arjun Kapoor launched the teaser for the Hindi-speaking audience, the teaser was also launched virtually by Malayalam actors Fahad Faasil and Unni Mukundan, Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and Kannada actor Dr Sivaraj Kumar.

Recently, the song “Chali Chali” of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film “Thalaivi” was launched by Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni.

