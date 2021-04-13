Ranveer Singh is one of the superstars in Bollywood. It could be said that the actor is the ‘portable charger’ of the Indian Film Industry. His quirky sense of humour and his energy always amuses fans. The swashbuckling actor showcased his humorous side back in 2015 on Instagram.

On Ranveer’s birthday in 2015, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wish him a special request. Hrithik asked Padmaavat star to outdo Taher Shah’s rendition of ‘Eye To Eye’, and the latter obliged. Scroll down to know more.

Happy happy @RanveerOfficial this especiall 4 u on ur birthday day..One day I want u to outdo this.- https://t.co/09YSTjPkG5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 6, 2015

Ranveer Singh’s rendition of Taher Shah’s ‘Eye To Eye’ was not only amusing, but it’s also downright funny. Only Hrithik, who has experienced the former’s madness in close quarters could have asked him to do so. But little did he know that Ranveer ‘baba’ would actually go forward and accomplish the mission. Take a look at the video below:

I may never be able to outdo it … But I can at least try :) only for you @iHrithik cuz I luv ya ! #eyetoeye pic.twitter.com/rYUTeSyAU1 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2015

As expected, Hrithik Roshan couldn’t stop laughing at Ranveer Singh’s rendition of the Pakistani singer. The madman of the industry Ranveer has scaled new heights. The hair, the expression, and the effort into doing it was perfect.

Hrithik also appreciated the Simmba actor’s effort in the tweet. He wrote, “Can’t stop cracking up RT @RanveerOfficial: I may never be able to outdo it … But I can at least (cont) http://tl.gd/nk9m6c”

Even Arjun Kapoor couldn’t hold back his laugh after watching Ranveer Singh’s clip. He took to Twitter and wrote, “I can’t see eye to eye with u anymore baba…I think this has to be a full music video with ur sweet angel eye…”

I can't see eye to eye with u anymore baba…I think this has to be a full music video with ur sweet angel eye… https://t.co/I3fW0CCX0Q — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) July 13, 2015

What do you think about Ranveer’s rendition of ‘Eye To Eye’? Let us know in the comment section.

