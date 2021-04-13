Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one such ex-couples who are on very good terms even after their breakup. Although both have moved on in their respective love lives with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, fans still adore their on-screen chemistry and love it when they decide to work together. But did you know there was a time when the Kapoor lad said that he did not like the actress being a flirt?

Well, we all know that, unlike many other ex-couples, Deepika and Ranbir share a great bond. They have come together for movies like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani & Tamasha after a breakup, and their chemistry is still crackling as ever. But there is one thing about the actress that the actor does not like. Keep reading further to know more.

During the promotion of their 2015 film, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone opened up on their equation to Times of India. When Ranbir was asked a quality of Deepika that he doesn’t like, the Sanju actor had said, “That she is a flirt.”

Wait What? Did Ranbir Kapoor just call Deepika Padukone a flirt? He added, “That she is working too much and should not burn herself out. She should take more holidays and breaks and should reserve herself, which she has started doing now.”

Now obviously, fans were curious to know as to why did he exactly call Deepika a flirt? At one of the events, when he was asked about it, the actor replied, “The tough part is ki aap kuch bolte ho aur uske kuch 4-5 meanings nikal aate hai. But I said it in a fun way.”

“Main ye nahi keh raha ki ye flirt hai aur kuch gadbad kar rahi hai, I was just teasing her so don’t take out a dirty meaning out of it,” added Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, whatever it is we love the way Ranbir teases Deepika. What about you?

