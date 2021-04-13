Isabelle Kaif who happens to be Katrina Kaif’s younger sister recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance. The fans waited for her big Bollywood debut for a long, but unfortunately, the film was a box office dud. Recently the newbie opened up on comparisons with her superstar sister.

Advertisement

It often happens that Bollywood kids are either compared to their successful parents or siblings, and Isabelle is no exception.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Isabelle Kaif opened up on how she landed up signing Time To Dance and said, “I had auditioned for a few films, and this one came through. I was a dancer as a kid, and dancing is, of course, a big part of Bollywood. It’s a passion for me. So, I thought it would be a challenge and fun.”

Talking about her comparisons with sister Katrina Kaif and the pressure around her debut film, Isabelle said, “I know it. People have been doing it for years, and I’ve got used to it by now. It doesn’t really play on me too much anymore. About expectations, Covid actually took off some of that pressure from my first film, as the circumstances are so different. It has allowed me to just enjoy the moment as it unfolds.”

Speaking about the best advice, she received from her elder sister, Isabelle Kaif said, “To just focus on my work, keep my head down. It also came from different people, anyone who has been in the film industry. They give similar advice. My sister was definitely one of those people who gave me that. I’m just starting now, there are so many types of films I want to do. I’d love to do an action or a period film. It’s just the beginning, there’s everything left to do.”

All the best, Isabelle!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Drops Brand New Poster Of A Love Saga & It’s A Best Festive Surprise For Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube