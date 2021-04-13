Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni might have entered Bigg Boss 14 as good friends, but we all saw their friendship turning into love in the show. They never shy away from confessing their love, even today. They are always asked about their marriage plans, and we still have never got an answer to that. But you have to read the answer which the actor gave to a fan when she asked about marrying Goni.

Advertisement

Aly, who never disappoints his fans and always tries to fulfil their demands, was recently put in a fix when one of his fans asked if she could marry him. Keep scrolling further to check out his reply.

Advertisement

Recently the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Instagram. As expected, he was flooded with questions, and most of them asked him about his marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin. Well, the one question that caught his attention was a fan asking if she could marry him?

Aly Goni had a funny reply ready, and he posted a picture of Jasmin Bhasin, while asking the fan to take her permission to get married to him. He wrote, “Isse permission leni padegi. Loge?” (You will have to take her permission. Will you?).

Another fan asked him to choose between Jasmin Bhasin and food. Aly came up with a unique reply and he wrote, “Tandoori Jasmin with some garlic chutney.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Jasmin Bhasin was asked by the paparazzi about her marriage plans with Aly Goni. She replied, “Abhi tak toh koi plan hai nahi, abhi pyaar hai, bohot pyaar hai. Jab waqt aayega, toh wo bhi ho jayegi. Aur abhi toh hum bachche hain, abhi toh humaare khelne kudne ki umar hai, abhi kyu shaadi kara rahe ho.”

Well, we really hope that this relationship ends up in marriage and we can see ‘JasLy’ forever.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Makes A Big Statement On Disha Vakani’s Return: “Audience Will Have To Support Me For The Next 2-3 Months”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube