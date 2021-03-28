Everyone has a different craze and obsession in their lives. Some like cars, some like bikes and well, some like a pair of the best and perfect sneakers. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni too has an obsession for sneakers, and well, he got the latest Yeezy sneakers from Adidas. But did you know it costs a bomb and one could buy an amazing electronic gadget at the same price?

If you are a sneakerhead, you would definitely want to own the best sneakers in town. Aly is surely making everyone jealous with his new possession, and we are here to tell you all about it. Keep scrolling further.

If you are a fan of Aly Goni, then you would know that he has immense love for clothes and shoes. We have seen him sport the best of Indian and foreign brands inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Today, the actor has shared his latest acquisition on his Insta stories, and we are sure that every shoe lover is a bit envious.

There is no harm in spending some extra money on the things you love after all, right? So here is Aly Goni spending $200 on his new pair of Yeezy 700 V3 Kyanite sneakers. Well, $200 approximately comes up to Rupees 14,500. One can possibly buy a new phone, new watches or maybe a new piece of furniture for their house. Also, you could end up taking a budget trip to Goa from Mumbai with a lot of booze, exciting isn’t it?

So guys, what do you think about Aly Goni’s new sneakers? Love it or hate it? Would you choose that over a trip or maybe a piece of new furniture or a new gadget? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

