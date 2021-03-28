Arti Singh received immense love in Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the top five finalists of last season. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram post the success of her stint in BB13. The 35-year-old actress has bought her first car on her own and brother Krushna Abhishek congratulated her with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Arti got a Mahindra SUV for herself and also shared this good news with her fans on her social media account.

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram account to congratulate sister Arti Singh on this achievement and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Congo arti for her new car 😇 can’t tell u how happy I am as u hv worked hard and on ur own without taking a single penny from me u bought it its really a proud feeling for a brother God bless u 🤗 be the way u r self made ❤ @artisingh5 @kashmera1 @raginikhanna @vinayanand786 @ahuja_yashvardhan chalo ab apni bhi ek aur car ho gayi 🤪 actually am only gonna take it on shoots 🤑”.

Replying to brother, Singh thanked and wrote, “Well I hv been one lucky sister who has always always been pampered by u . And my struggling days also I had Ford endeavour .. thank u for being the support. Love u @krushna30”

Aww, that’s such a cute gesture from a brother to a sister!

Meanwhile, Arti Singh also shared the good news on her Instagram with a caption that read, “JAI GURUJI❤ JAI MATA DI ❤ FINALLY I BOUGHT MY FIRST CAR .. WELL HAD NEVER THOUGHT THT I WIL EVEN EARN THIS MUCH IN LIFE TO BUY MYSELF A CAR . SAPNE DEKHO FIR MEHNAT KARO USE PURE KARNE KE LIYE .. I FEEL SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD OF MYSELF TODAY THT I DID IT . Thank u almighty for everything 💗”

Congratulations Arti, way to go!

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Comment On Kriti Sanon’s Picture Invites Meme Fest, Check Out Some Most Hilarious Ones!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube