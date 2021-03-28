We all have our weird superstitions that we believe in. One might find it funny but whatever works, works. Haha! One such superstition that Aamir Khan follows is to spit on her actresses’ hand. No kidding, we are serious. Farah Khan once revealed this about the superstar and he happily opened up on doing so.

Aamir is known for his peppy nature on the sets and also pulls off a lot of pranks on his co-stars.

Farah Khan during the Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival revealed a funny revelation about Aamir Khan and said, “Aamir used to do this to everyone and he’s still doing this …he is like ‘Let me read your hand’. And then he would spit on it…”

The PK actor quipped and added to Farah’s statement, “Maine jis heroine ke haath par thukha hai woh number one ban gayi.”

Now, Pooja Bedi who was also a part of this conversation joined in and said, “I’ll tell my daughter Aalia that you have to go and meet Aamir uncle he needs to spit on your hand.”

Haha, Aamir Khan is such a cutie!

Meanwhile, the superstar has left social media recently and informing his fans about the same, the PK actor shared a note on his Instagram that read, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday 😘 My heart is full😊. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active any way 🙄😉 I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always 🤗 a.”

What are your thoughts on Aamir Khan’s superstition? Tell us in the comments below.

