Aamir Khan right now is a part of many projects, some confirmed and many speculated. In 2019, the actor himself confirmed that he will be playing late Gulshan Kumar in the biopic of the legendary singer titled Mogul. The film was announced a couple of years back, but there have been no updates about the same. Turns out the film is very much on track, and the studio has already sketched a plan for the same.

Aamir Khan, as we speak, is recovering from the virus. The actor recently tested positive. Apart from that, the actor is busy wrapping up his ambitious remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, T-series head honcho and Gulshan Kumar’s son Bhushan Kumar has decided to talk about Mogul after two years now. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan Kumar said that the film was planned to go on floors by now, but the pandemic turned the plan upside down. Now the film will go on floors after Laal Singh Chaddha is released, and Aamir Khan is ready to roll. He said, “Tentatively we will start the film in 2022. I cannot give you an exact date right now, but in 2022 the film should go on floors. It should be a 2023 release or end of 2022.”

The T-series head honcho is also involved in the writing process for Moghul since it is his father’s biopic. Aamir Khan will play the late legendary singer in it. Bhushan Kumar says, “It is a very good experience. Especially in Mogul, because it is my father’s biopic. Writing of the film was completed quite some time back because we were going to start the film at this time. But because of the lockdown, the film was delayed by a year. I have to be involved in the writing because writing is the crux of it.

“Today, we are making so many films and writing is the most important thing and then comes the direction and everything else. Yes, I enjoy the process but because of the time constraints, I am not being able to be involved in all the things. But obviously, in big and important films I totally get involved in script sessions also,” Bhushan Kumar added.

