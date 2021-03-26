Last seen in Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan is maintaining a perfect balance of comedy and thrilling projects. While one awaits his never-seen-before look in Bhediya, another project which is in pipeline is his Sanki. The film marks the third collaboration between the actor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Reportedly, Sanki is an official remake of a Tamil film. Some changes are being made on the script and screenplay level to make it a film appealing to a large section of the audience.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, an insider source quotes, “Sajid Nadiadwala had bought the official rights to the superhit Tamil thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Sanki is a remake of the same film. They are adapting the screenplay to suit the pan-India platform.” It’s also learnt that Varun Dhawan will be playing a physically disabled for the first time.

“It’s a cleverly crafted thriller, where Varun Dhawan plays a top cop who loses his leg during one of the investigations. It’s challenging for Varun because he plays a character battling a physical handicap for the first time in his career,” adds the source.

Speaking of other projects, Varun will be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis.

A few days back, Varun posted an Instagram clip, where he howls like a wolf as he stands at the entry of a chartered plane. “Woooo #BHEDIYA.” Varun captioned the clip.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CL8U-MDhgPk/

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a witty reply to Varun Dhawan’s post: “Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa”. It is not clear if Varun was boarding the flight to go and shoot for Bhediya.

The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal along with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 14.

