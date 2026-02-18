From Tiger Shroff crediting Sajid Nadiadwala for giving him his first break in the industry to Triptii Dimri saying the filmmaker is a child at heart, several actors and directors have, over the years, spoken about what it’s been like to work with him. On his birthday today, here’s a flashback to some of the moments and comments that have come to define Sajid Nadiadwala beyond the films he produces.

The producer, who has been behind some of Hindi cinema’s biggest commercial entertainers, also stepped into direction with Kick, which went on to become India’s highest-grossing directorial debut at the time. Adding to the timing, his birthday this year comes close to the release of O’Romeo, which is currently doing well at the box office.

Salman Khan Once Reflected On His Long-Standing Association With Sajid Nadiadwala

Over time, voices and opinions from across the film industry have consistently echoed one sentiment about Sajid Nadiadwala: that, beyond being a powerhouse producer, he is someone who believes deeply in people, stories, and the emotional core of cinema.

For Salman Khan, that belief goes back to the very beginning. Having been Sajid Nadiadwala’s first hero as a director, Salman once reflected on their long-standing association, saying, “Sajid has a very strong sense of story, emotion, and music. He understands heroism deeply because he knows how an actor wants to be portrayed. That emotional maturity reflects in his films and creates a strong connection with the audience.” It’s a partnership that has defined not just successful films, but also a creative understanding between actor, director, and producer.

Triptii Dimri & Vishal Bhardwaj On Working With Sajid Nadiadwala In O’Romeo

That same warmth and reassurance continues to be felt by newer collaborators as well. Speaking about her first film, O’Romeo, Triptii Dimri shared how working with Sajid Nadiadwala shaped her early experience. “This is my first film with Sajid Sir, and he’s been incredibly supportive from day one. Despite being such a big producer, he is warm, kind, and makes everyone feel comfortable. There’s never that serious ‘producer pressure’ around him; he brings a lot of joy and positivity to the set,” she said, highlighting the ease he brings to the filmmaking environment.

From a creative standpoint, few have articulated Sajid Nadiadwala’s role as passionate.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, reflecting on their recent collaboration O’Romeo, Vishal noted, “Sajid Bhai is the last of the breed of these kinds of producers in this industry. They say that God has broken them. He is our brother, Mr. Sajid. Because when we work with corporates, we get money, freedom, everything. But the ownership of a producer, which used to be there earlier, he owns the film with passion.”

Tarun Mansukhani & Tiger Shroff On Sajid Nadiadwala’s Career Defining Support For Them

For filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani, that support came at a defining moment in his career. Recalling his journey while working on Housefull 5, Tarun shared, “It takes just one person to believe in your success, and for me, that person was Sajid Sir. He believed in me at a time when nobody else did. His faith, guidance, and genuine support are something I will always be grateful for.”

Actors, too, have openly acknowledged how Sajid Nadiadwala’s belief has shaped their paths. Tiger Shroff, who was launched under his banner, once expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am what I am today because of Sajid Sir. He launched me and gave me the opportunity to come in front of the audience. I will always be grateful to him; he gave me my beginning in this industry.” A sentiment that reflects Sajid’s long-standing reputation for backing talent at the right time.

