Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is just a few hours away from arriving in theaters. Amid huge anticipation, the film is releasing tomorrow (May 21), and box-office enthusiasts are excited to see how it opens in India. Backed by the franchise’s popularity, the film is having a gala time in pre-sales, ensuring a fantastic start. As of now, it’s safe to say that the second-biggest start in the history of Mollywood is on the cards. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Thrill and goodwill associated with the franchise

Drishyam is easily one of the most popular Mollywood franchises. With each installment, it has taken its thrill to the next level, leaving audiences satisfied. Given such a track record, there’s goodwill among the audience toward the franchise, resulting in excitement for the threequel as well. The brand value is so big that promotional assets hardly matter. Still, the makers dropped an intriguing trailer, keeping movie buffs guessing – What will happen in the third installment? So, there’s genuine interest on the ground level.

The ‘M’ factor to benefit the film

The ‘M’ factor, Mohanlal, elevates the potential of Drishyam 3. Ever since L2: Empuraan, the Malayalam icon has taken his game to the next level by setting new benchmarks at the box office. The momentum of Laletan has definitely helped the film, which has grossed over 11 crore in domestic opening-day pre-sales. It releases tomorrow, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday, thus making it a more special event for fans.

Grand theatrical release

Panorama Studios and Pen Studios have come on board as distributors, and as promised, they have secured a solid show/screen count for Drishyam 3. It’s easily among the widest releases of Mollywood, and unlike previous Malayalam biggies, this one has created some awareness on a pan-India level. So, besides the traditional Kerala market, it is likely to find some traction from other regions as well.

Drishyam 3 day 1 prediction

On the whole, Drishyam 3 has many factors working in its favor, indicating a massive start at the Indian box office. Yes, to some extent, the strong run of Karuppu and Athiradi will impact audience flow, but it has enough fuel in the tank to set ticket windows ablaze. L2: Empuraan’s record opening of 21 crore net might stay unbeaten as the Drishyam threequel is likely to score 17-20 crore net on day 1.

With an expected start of 17-20 crore net, the Mohanlal starrer will register Mollywood’s second-biggest opening after Patriot (10 crore).

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