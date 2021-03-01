After a long time, Bollywood filmmakers and production houses are finally announcing the release dates of their upcoming films. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandson seems to be the latest one to join the bandwagon.

Advertisement

Housefull producer Sajid Nadiadwala today made an announcement telling his fans to stay tuned for not one but two announcements that he will make on the 2nd of March. The fans will have to be around from 10 AM to 12 Noon to be sure they catch up with what is next from Nadiadwala grandson.

Advertisement

Sajid took to the official Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson to make the announcement and as soon as he did it, the fans started the guessing game. From Heropanti 2 to Baaghi 4 the guesses are flowing in.

“A special moment we all have been waiting for ♥️ Stay tuned tomorrow from 10 AM to 12 Noon for a roller coaster ride 💥” the post’s caption read as saying.

Apart from Heropanti 2 & Baaghi 4, Housefull 5’s name is also being speculated by a lot of people. But guess, we’ll have to wait till the announcement to know anything clearly.

Meanwhile, there’s another interesting piece of news doing rounds and as per it, Sajid’s friend and superstar Akshay Kumar may make the two big announcements. A source close to the development has reported to Pinkvilla that Khiladi Kumar will be revealing the surprise Nadiadwala has in store for his fans.

Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are known in the industry for their great personal and professional relationship. While they have been best friends from an early age, the actor and producer have done several films together. The superstar has in fact recently shot for the producer’s Bachchan Pandey in which he plays the lead role. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon & Jacqueline Fernadez is slated for release on Jan 26, 2022.

Are you looking forward? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chillar Starrer YRF Film Gets Its Title & It’s Straight Out Of Millennial Lingo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube