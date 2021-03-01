Bollywood celebrities earn big fat cheques for their projects and going overboard with their money is a way of life for them. They not only believe in self-indulgence but also believe in giving extravagant gifts to others. They sure know how to flash and rule the town.

Here are five celebrities who gave crazy expensive gifts to their loved ones.

Salman Khan gave Rs 16 Crore Flat and Rolls-Royce Phantom to sister Arpita Khan



Arpita Khan Sharma has a special place in the Khan family. Her brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have always pampered her ever since she came into their lives. When she got married to Aayush Sharma, Salman gifted the duo a Rs 16 crore flat on Carter Road. He also gave a white Rolls-Royce Phantom worth Rs 4 crore as a gift to the couple, as reported by India Today.

Shah Rukh Khan gifted Harley Davidson BMW and Mercedes Benz to Bollywood celebs



There is a reason why Shah Rukh Khan is called the Badshah of Bollywood. The actor not only rules the hearts of his fans but also quite generous. He often showers his loved ones with expensive gifts. As per the Times Of India report, SRK gifted a Harley Davidson motorbike to Abhishek Bachchan, Mercedes Benz to Farah Khan and five BMW series 7 costing Rs 1 crore each to his Ra.One team Rajinikanth, Arjun Rampal and Anubhav Sinha. Even though the film didn’t do much at the box office, he never forgets to appreciate his fellow buddies.

Siddharth Roy Kapur gave Rs 14 Crore house as a gift to his wife Vidya Balan



As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Siddharth Roy Kapur for a long time wanted to gift Vidya Balan an abode where they could start their lives together. Interestingly, he spotted a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. He immediately booked the apartment for his wife then. A source informed the publication, “Sid was looking for a property. He wanted to gift Vidya a pad for herself for the longest time. After a long search, he found this property and decided to book it almost immediately. Sid is very happy with the flat. Vidya also loves it a lot. The deal happened about a month and a half back. The flat seems to have proved lucky for both Vidya and Siddharth with The Dirty Picture becoming a hit.”

Aditya Chopra gave Audi A8 W12 to Rani Mukherj as a gift



Director-producer Aditya Chopra and actress Rani Mukerji kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. The two got married in 2015 in a private ceremony in Italy. And when it comes to wooing his wife, Aditya Chopra sure knows how to do it. As per Mumbai Mirror, the Yash Raj Films head honcho bought an Audi A8 W12 worth Rs.1.25 crores for his wife Rani. An eyewitness informed the publication, “Adi brought the car to Rani’s bungalow on Tuesday evening and asked her to step inside the car just to go for a spin. After the ride, he left the car inside the bungalow’s premises and left in his own car which was driven in by his driver.”

Salman Khan gave a 3BHK flat and an Audi as a gift to Jacqueline Fernandez



Salman Khan is well known for his generosity. He takes care of his loved ones in the industry. The 55-year-old actor apparently gifted Jacqueline Fernandez a 3BHK flat in Bandra along with an Audi following the release of their film Kick, reports Times Of India.

