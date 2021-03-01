Yash Raj Films has an elaborate slate ready to mark their glorious 50 years and it includes all the possible Bollywood superstars and gen Z ones too. One of the films, that is also a part of the list and an anticipated one for the fans of the stars, is the one starring Vicky Kaushal and former Miss World Manushi Chillar. Directed by Victor, the film that is fast approaching wrap, was the talk of the town when it was announced. But the mystery around its title is still strong and the makers are liking it that way.

But if the latest reports are anything to go by, the YRF bosses seem to have found a title for the film, and it is as millennial as it can be. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update, also do not miss the title.

If Bollywood Hungama’s intel is to go by, the makers of the Vicky Kaushal-Manushi Chillar starrer seem to have found an appropriate title for their comedy of errors. Said to be Vicky’s first out and out comedy, the film is being called The Great Indian Family or TGIF, the latter is a trending part of the millennial lingo. The film is a family drama that stars Kaushal in the centre, and Chillar plays his love interest.

Talking about the same, a source close to the development said, “They are now calling Vicky and Manushi’s film The Great Indian Family or TGIF. It’s a madcap comedy of errors and Vicky’s first comedy film. The movie revolves around a dysfunctional family and hence the title. It’s also called the same because TGIF is also a very millennial term. But it’s a tentative title. Aditya Chopra could also ask for a change on the same.”

The source also spilled beans on the release schedule of the film. It says that Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer will not hit shores this year. The reason is also Manushi’s second movie with the banner, Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. The studio wants it to be her debut and a grand one. “Prithviraj releases on Diwali this year, and the makers are clear that this has to be Manushi’s debut project because it’s a grand period drama that will position her really well. TGIF will release only around early 2022,” Adds the source.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he is one of the busiest stars. Right now, while wrapping work on Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next, the actor will also get on to the sets of Ashwatthama. Not just that, he is also speculated to be a part of Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele, which earlier starred Varun Dhawan.

