Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama is one of the biggest Bollywood projects lined up for release. After the huge success of URI: The Surgical strike the expectations are far bigger from the actor-director duo, especially because the subject looks so fascinating.

Now we hear that the project is all said to go on floors soon and before that Vicky Kaushal is going to have weapon training.

A source has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “The film is scheduled to be shot between June 2021 and December 2021.”

The source also shares the details about the locations where the film will be shot. “Earlier the makers had plans to film in the UK, but owing to the present COVID-19 situation they are now looking at Hungary and Iceland. Aditya and his team will head for a recce in April depending on the situation in these countries,” adds the source.

Talking about the intense training Vicky Kaushal will be going through for the film, the source said, “He will be training in archery, sword-fighting, spear-fighting and martial arts. Besides Ashwatthama, the film will also feature a couple of more characters from Mahabharata, casting for which is presently underway,”

Earlier this month, Aditya Dhar announced the big project on Instagram and shared its first look with fans. Along with the exciting poster, he wrote, “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama”

The National Award-winning star was last seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

