We know that all you fans are very interested in knowing about your favourite stars’ lives, especially their personal lives. This includes everything about their love lives too. Well, talking about Katrina Kaif, rumour mills are buzzing that she is dating Vicky Kaushal. Yea yea! we know that this is not news for you, but the diva has given all her fans a major hint about this, and we know you cannot keep calm.

The duo has been spotted on several occasions, and there is a strong buzz that something is going on. Now, the fans have another reason to believe that Katrina and Vicky are together. Thanks to her latest selfie that she posted on social media. Keep scrolling further.

Katrina Kaif recently posted a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen leaning on something orange in colour. It is not quite clear if that is a person or a couch or a pillow, but can anything be hidden from the eagle-eyed fans? They were quick to conclude that the Fitoor actress was not hugging a non-living thing but a perfectly healthy and fit man, non-other than Vicky Kaushal.

Many of the fans dug out a picture of Vicky Kaushal wearing an orange t-shirt and going by the picture, it indeed appears like Katrina Kaif is hugging him. She has even added the butterfly filter in the picture. Which makes us believe that it must have been a butterfly in the stomach kinda moment for her. Check out the picture in question below:

Sharing the pictures, one of their fans wrote, “Just so happy for my girl! Shes happy..shes glowing.. shes flourishing! N that shirt pillow n lil butterflies are jus Heart #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #Vickat.” Another fan of Katrina wrote, “WHAT TF DID I WAKE UP TO. 1st Katrina was spotted wearing his Shirt(whatever it’s called) 2nd she “accidentally ” posted an Insta Story where you could see Vicky’s reflection And NOW THIS @vickykaushal09 post a picture of both of you PLEASE #Vickat.” Check out a few tweets below:

Now, what do you think Katrina Kaif is hugging? Vicky Kaushal or a pillow? We leave it up to you to decide.

