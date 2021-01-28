Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2 is being highly awaited by the fans. Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the season 2 of the show marks the OTT debut of south star Samantha Akkineni. While the fans keenly await to see how the story moves forward, everyone is also looking forward to seeing what the actress has in store for everyone.

The release of The Family Man 2 is just a few days away now and Samantha Akkineni has opened up about her character. During a fun interaction with her fans recently on Instagram, she was asked to share her favourite role/character she has played until now.

“My favourite role is a tie between Oh! Baby and The Family Man.” she said as a response.

Well, that definitely takes our excitement for The Family Man 2 to another level. What about you?

Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni was also asked about what made her get attached to fitness. And the actress had a really exciting answer to the same.

Samantha Akkineni revealed that she joined the gym to check out Chay (Naga Chaitanya). “I am going to tell you a big secret. Do you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay because he used to go to the gym. So, I joined the gym too.” she said. Watch the video below:

Coming back to The Family Man 2, the makers of the show recently introduced character emojis on Twitter. In a never-before situation, along with Manoj Bajpayee, the character look of Samantha Akkineni also prominence.

Just as surprised as we are, the same was the scenario with Samantha Akkineni. The actress reacted to one of the fan tweets when he caught notice of the same. “Really?” she wrote.

The first season of The Family Man was a massive success. It released in 2019 and ever since, fans have been waiting for the sequel. While the trailer of the second season is awaited, the 2nd instalment has been announced for Feb 12 release.

Are you looking forward to watching The Family Man 2? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

