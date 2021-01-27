Samantha Akkineni is quite active on Instagram. The actress keeps on sharing some really gorgeous pictures of her and also with her actor husband Naga Chaitanya. But her Instagram is not just about sharing pictures and videos, she loves to interact with her fans and is often seen answering their questions through Q&A sessions.

Samantha recently had a similar session with fans where she answered several interesting questions of fans. One of them was what made her get attached to fitness. And the actress had a really exciting answer to the same.

Samantha Akkineni revealed that she joined the gym to check out Chay (Naga Chaitanya). “I am going to tell you a big secret. Do you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay because he used to go to the gym. So, I joined the gym too.” she said. Watch the video below:

Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples of the film industry down south. Their pictures and videos together are loved by the fans and go viral in no time.

On the work front, Samantha is ready for her OTT debut with The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee in lead. Recently, the makers of the show introduced character emojis on Twitter. In a never-before situation, along with Manoj Bajpayee, the character look of Samantha Akkineni has gotten prominence too.

Just as surprised as we are, the same was the scenario with Samantha Akkineni. The actress reacted to one of the fan tweets when he caught notice of the same. “Really?” she wrote.

The first season of The Family Man was a massive success. It released in 2019 and ever since, fans have been waiting for the sequel. While the trailer of the second season is awaited, the 2nd instalment has been announced for Feb 12 release.

