Master: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Releasing 'Uncut' On Amazon Prime & It's Sooner Than Expected

Master has truly proved to be a boon for box office business in India. It has encouraged all exhibitors and filmmakers that the audience is ready to step out of their homes and watch the film on big screens. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the commercial potboiler is enjoying a glorious run in theatres and which is why everyone is surprised as the film has got an OTT release date.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will witness its OTT arrival within 20 days of its theatrical release i.e. 13th January. The film is premiering on 28th January at 10 pm on Amazon Prime Video. And while everyone is still in surprise, fans couldn’t control their excitement to witness this entertaining saga of the Vijay duo.

Advertisement

What’s more exciting is that Master is releasing in its uncut version with length ranging over 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Take a look at how fans reacted on learning about Master’s OTT arrival:

Meanwhile, Master has collected over 130 crores at the box office in India till now.

Are you excited for Master’s release on Amazon Prime Video? Let us know through comments.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Launches FAU-G & Twitterati Welcome It With These Hilarious Memes!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube