Fans have eagerly waiting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR ever since it was announced. The makers of the film shared an intriguing poster and announced the release date on Twitter on Monday morning.

While the film is set to release in theatres on October 13, 2021, the poster of the film has an uncanny resemblance to Nicolas Cage starrer Ghost Rider, which was released in 2007. Netizens were quick to point out the similarities in the two posters.

In the RRR poster, Ram Charan can be seen riding a horse and Jr NTR can be seen riding a motorcycle. While in the Ghost Rider poster, Carter Slade rides a horse alongside Nicolas Cage. Both posters have uncanny similarities. Here are some of the fan reaction after the poster was released on Twitter.

The official Insta handle of SS Rajamouli’s RRR shared the film’s release date yesterday. Sharing the poster, they captioned the post, “This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻 The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS… #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR”

SS Rajamouli’s film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in important roles. The period drama, which is made on a lavish budget, tells the fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. As the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, it will also be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

What do you think about the uncanny resemblance of RRR poster with Ghost Rider? Let us know in the comments.

